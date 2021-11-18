Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIP. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 184,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WIP stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46.

