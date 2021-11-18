Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Public Storage by 152.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,959,000 after buying an additional 209,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.46.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $333.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.42. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.