BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

