Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liberty Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty Global by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYK. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

