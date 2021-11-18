Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.46.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $439.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

