Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSST. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $211,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 235,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.60 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

