Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $537,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,293,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,347,000 after buying an additional 131,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.