Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $216,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,089.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.43, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.50 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $902.53 and a 200-day moving average of $743.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

