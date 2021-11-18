Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James raised their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.