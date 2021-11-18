Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $54.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

