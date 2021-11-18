Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,089,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,340,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 68,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,495. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

