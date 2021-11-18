Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.85. 1,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,671. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $83.73.

