Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.82. 28,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,957. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.16 and a twelve month high of $486.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

