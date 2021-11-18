Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,895. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Truist raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

