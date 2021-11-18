Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.300-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.30 billion-$19.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.53 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.38. 28,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average of $246.89.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

