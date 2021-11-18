BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,992. BCE has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

