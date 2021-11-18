Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

