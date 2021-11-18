Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. 4,249,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

