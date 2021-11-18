Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $1,949,250.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16.

Five9 stock traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.01. 67,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,147. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.51 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.87 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.