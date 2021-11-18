Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $87.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $88.64.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

