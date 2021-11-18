Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP James P.G. Mclean Sells 1,000 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 351.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth $207,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

