Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.49

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 1507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKEAY. DBS Vickers raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

