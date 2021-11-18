Bank of America Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $375.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.28.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $25.24 on Thursday, hitting $317.85. 2,914,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,848,543. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.08 billion, a PE ratio of 113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

