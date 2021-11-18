Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $21,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 108.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AL stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.