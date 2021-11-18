Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 851,678 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,565,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 851,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 820,500 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,062.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 232,486 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CX. Barclays reduced their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

NYSE CX opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.20. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

