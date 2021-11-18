Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.55 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 26.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.20.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

