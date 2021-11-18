Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.24 Million Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $20,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 651.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $142,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 220.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $113.14 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.