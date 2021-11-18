Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Momo were worth $19,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after acquiring an additional 655,039 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at $9,614,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at $7,180,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 31.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 337,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Momo stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

