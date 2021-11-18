Bank of America Corp DE Buys 39,766 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGRY. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

SGRY opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

