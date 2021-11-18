Bank of America Corp DE Buys 39,766 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,515,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

