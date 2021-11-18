Bank of America Corp DE Buys 27,041 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

PIO stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

