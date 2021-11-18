Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 508,590 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.58% of Tronox worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.