Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 27,041 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $42.61 on Thursday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

