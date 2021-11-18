Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after buying an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.39. 849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55, a PEG ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

