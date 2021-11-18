Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $54,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $12,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 59.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 154.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 927,508 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

