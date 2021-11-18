Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €6.20 by UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

