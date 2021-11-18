Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

BCSF has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

