Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of BW opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

