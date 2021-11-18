B. Riley Increases Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target to $31.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

LAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.09 million, a P/E ratio of -80.69, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 15.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 120.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

