B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 23,377 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $257,380.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,594,154.45.

On Wednesday, November 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $762,144.18.

On Monday, November 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $551,096.37.

On Thursday, October 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 600 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $7,710.00.

On Friday, October 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,248,170.22.

On Wednesday, September 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $859,343.65.

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11.

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $531,136.32.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $38,224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $14,737,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOSE. B. Riley lifted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.