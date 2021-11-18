B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS.

VOR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $479,314,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $5,256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

