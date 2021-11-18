B. Riley Comments on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTMO stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

