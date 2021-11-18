B. Riley Comments on L.B. Foster’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $186.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

