B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for GAP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. GAP’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

