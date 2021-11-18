B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,109,557 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

