B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 186.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,666 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.11.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

