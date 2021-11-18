B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after buying an additional 2,293,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 1,747,496 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

