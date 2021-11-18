B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 392 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after buying an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after buying an additional 640,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $35.08 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

