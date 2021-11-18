B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 200 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

Shares of PAYC opened at $477.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 161.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.81 and a 200 day moving average of $429.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.