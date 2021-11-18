Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$9.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.50. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$11.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total transaction of C$88,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.